Remi Landau’s Recently Published Article on “Seasonless” Fashion Trend Achieves High Rankings Online

Remi Landau

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A “seasonless” fashion trend article recently published by fashion designer Remi Landau has garnered higher-than-expected rankings online since its late March release, according to Landau.

The article can be found at http://www.remilandau.org/. Remi Landau said the article ended up claiming first-page rankings in search engine results for multiple keywords and thus drew increased traffic to the site. She said one of the reasons for the article’s success is its in-depth look at why the seasonless trend is picking up steam among fashionistas and what it means for her readers.

In the popular article, Landau explains that in the past, seasonal changes brought about frequent shifts in clothing collections. However, in an effort to protect the planet, many brands and designers are making the switch to seasonal fashion, which promotes sustainability. Not only is seasonal fashion created using sustainable materials but also this type of fashion can be reused during any and every season, according to Landau.

Landau further explains in the article that in addition to saving the planet, seasonless fashion can save consumers money in the long run. The reason for this is that customers are often inclined to make impulse purchases with seasonal fashion, whereas seasonless pieces are designed and sold with a focus on offering durability and longevity.

Fortunately, making the transition to seasonless fashion should be seamless, according to Remi Landau. This is because fashion designers have already spent the past several years developing just two collections annually by combining two seasons at a time. For instance, summer and spring pastel colors have begun to crop up in winter and fall collections, and earthy tones have appeared in summer and spring collections. Now, with the seasonless trend upon us, consumers can enjoy sporting the same hues, just in different forms, all year long, according to Landau.