Work to Start Soon on the Second Year of the Route 8 Reconstruction Project in Venango County

​The second year of the $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township in Venango County is expected to start next month.

In the second year of the project, the southbound lanes will be reconstructed, and several bridges will be rehabilitated.

Work on the southbound lanes is expected to start April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The project will include breaking the existing concrete to create a base for the new asphalt pavement, bridge rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacements, and sign updates.

All southbound traffic will be detoured to Old Route 8 from the intersection of Route 8 and Polk Cutoff Road to the intersection of Route 8 and Old Route 8. The detour is expected to be in place until September 4, 2021.

Following completion of that work, the project focus will shift on the southern portion of the work area. Rehabilitation work will be done to the bridge over Georgetown Road, including roadway approaches, deck surfacing and barrier repairs. All northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured to Old Route 8 and Georgetown Road. The detour is expected to be in place for two weeks.

During the first year of the project, work was concentrate on the northbound lanes of Route 8 in Sandycreek, Irwin, and Victory townships and included breaking the existing concrete to create a base for the new asphalt pavement, bridge rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacements, and sign updates.

The project is expected to be completed by late October 2021.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc of State College, PA. The contract cost is $32,645,000, which will be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Route 8 Reconstruction Project tile.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

