PECO to Close Matsonford Road Beginning March 31 for Utility Improvement in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Matsonford Road between Montgomery Avenue and Hillside Avenue in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, March 31, through Saturday, July 31, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, northbound motorists will be directed to use Old Gulph Road, Route 320 (Spring Mill Road), U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and northbound Interstate 476, westbound Interstate 76, and Route 320 (Trinity Lane). Southbound motorists will be detoured to eastbound I-76, southbound I-476, U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Route 320 (Sproul Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

