PECO to Close Matsonford Road Beginning March 31 for Utility Improvement in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Matsonford Road between Montgomery Avenue and Hillside Avenue in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, March 31, through Saturday, July 31, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

During the 24/7 closure, northbound motorists will be directed to use Old Gulph Road, Route 320 (Spring Mill Road), U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and northbound Interstate 476, westbound Interstate 76, and Route 320 (Trinity Lane). Southbound motorists will be detoured to eastbound I-76, southbound I-476, U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Route 320 (Sproul Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

