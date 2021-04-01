James Haidak’s Newly Upgraded Music Production Blog Site Picks Up Steam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently improved version of a popular music production blog site by industry veteran James Haidak has achieved higher-than-expected ratings since its release this spring, according to Haidak.

The updated version of the site, Version 2.0, is available at https://jameshaidak.com. Haidak said he decided to update the site after it achieved high rankings on search engine result pages not long after is February release. The newly revamped site, which has likewise picked up steam online, features several changes that readers have requested to make the site even easier to navigate, according to Haidak.

The upgraded website provides practical tips to help aspiring music producers to succeed in this in-demand field. For instance, Haidak spells out on the site how readers can soundproof their rooms for seamless music production experiences. He also explains how his readers can tap into the internet to promote the music they produce during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The website additionally offers a look at one of the best genres to produce music in today according to Haidak: electronic music. Haidak said he personally loves synth-based music as well as 90s and 80s dance music, and his goal is to encourage more music producers and fans alike to embrace it. This type of music stands out from the rest due to its ability to lift people’s spirits, help people to concentrate, enhance people’s workouts, and even inspire people to create their own music, according to Haidak.

James Haidak, one of today’s most renowned music producers, has produced numerous tunes that have captured the ears and hearts of thousands of listeners. During the past 10 years, Haidak has consistently demonstrated his proficiency in sound design, working with track vocals, and utilizing digital audio workstation Ableton Live. His music production skills have paved the way for him to liven up many raves, clubs, and festivals worldwide over the course of his career.

