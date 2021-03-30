James Haidak Releases Revamped Version of Popular Music Production Blog Site

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring music producers who would like to stake a claim in this competitive field can now access an upgraded version of a popular educational blog site by veteran music producer James Haidak.

The updated blog website can be found at https://jameshaidak.com. This version of the microsite, Version 2.0, features multiple changes that Haidak implemented to the original blog site in March to increase its visual appeal and intuitiveness. Haidak decided to revamp the original site, which was launched in February, due to its rapid success online. The site generated heavier traffic than expected and ended up achieving high search engine rankings for numerous keywords, according to Haidak.

The newly updated website offers several tips for individuals interested in producing music as a hobby or breaking into the professional music production field. For instance, through the site, readers can learn how to use materials such as Rockwool insulation, drywall, and green glue to effectively soundproof their rooms for music. They can also explore the benefits of producing dance/electronic music, which is increasing in popularity among today’s music aficionados.

The recently upgraded blog site also offers a peek into what readers can expect from the music production field in 2021. For instance, readers will learn about the importance of complying with safety protocols during COVID-19, which may mean sticking to producing and promoting their music online versus at music hall events, during concerts, or on tour, according to Haidak.

James Haidak additionally uses his revamped blog website to highlight how he entered and excelled in today’s music production field. With 10-plus years of industry experience under his belt, the producer currently enjoys worldwide recognition, having played alongside DJ greats such as Guy J and Jon Digweed. He said he hopes to prepare his readers to also make names for themselves in the exhilarating world of music production.

