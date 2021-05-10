Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSES WALL and NightinGala Celebration

Operation Scrubs honors nurses - Covid 19's unsung frontline heroes.

Pamela Jane Nye/Nurse/Mission Director of Operation Scrubs Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSES WALL

“THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 1,700+ who died choosing to shield their trusting patients from the Covid-19 virus.

https://fantaseayachts.com/yachts/fantasea-one/

FantaSea One yacht: Hdqts venue for 2021 Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSE WALL and NightinGala celebration.

Operation Scrubs Thank a Nurse Team Challenge

Media Advisory/Invitation to Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSES WALL /NightinGala Celebration on FantaSea One yacht, Marina Del Rel, May 12, 4-9 PM

2020 was designated as the "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it. THE NURSES WALL/Thank a Nurse Team Challenge mission is 'Take it Back'.”
— Pamela Jane Nye
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “THANK A NURSE” CELEBRATION

WHO: Operation Scrubs, a 501(c)3 that seeks to honor the 27 million nurses around the globe
WHAT: Operation Scrubs Thank A Nurse Celebration
WHEN: Wednesday, 4 to 9 PM, May 12, 2021
WHERE: FantaSea One Yacht (in person or virtual)
Public parking is located near 4125 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
WHY: Honoring the unsung heroes of healthcare on the concluding day of National Nurses, Week the 201st birthday of Florence Nightingale
HOW/AGENDA:
4 to 5 PM Red Carpet / Photos/ Ship Boarding / Interviews
5 to 6 PM Reception, Scholarship Presentations / Nurse honoring stories
6 to 7 PM Buffet Dinner / Message Postings on THE NURSES WALL
Special Announcement (global webcast) re. "2020 was designated as the "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it.
THE NURSES WALL/Thank a Nurse Team Challenge mission is 'Take it Back'." -- Pamela Jane Nurse/Nurse
7 to 8:30 pm Entertainment / Harbor Cruise
8:30 to 9 PM Disembark and farewells

RSVP TO ATTEND: Brianna Felix, brianna@blainegroupinc.com, 310.360.1499

PRESS CONTACTS: Derek Mora, derek@blainegroupinc.com

Devon Blaine, devon@blainegroupinc.com Office Phone: 310.360.1499

Please direct Media requests for in-person or virtual interviews with Pamela Nye to Devon Blaine/Derek Mora at 310-360-1499. Email addresses are devon@blaingroupinc.com and derek@blaingrouipinc.com.

Devon Blaine/Derek
The Blaine Group, Inc.
+1 310-660-1499
Operation Scrubs' "Thank a Nurse Team Challenge" -- See Why? and How? In less than 5-minutes.

Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, created by Pamela Jane Nye. OSi's three mission objectives are providing: 1) tuition-free innovative and accredited continuing nurse education; 2) advanced nursing education scholarships for working hospital nurses; and 3) promote positive nurse awareness and achievements, including this year's global "Thank a Nurse Team Team Challenge" and week-long nurse-honoring activities during National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021).

