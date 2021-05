Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSES WALL and NightinGala Celebration

Operation Scrubs honors nurses - Covid 19's unsung frontline heroes. Pamela Jane Nye/Nurse/Mission Director of Operation Scrubs Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSES WALL “THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 1,700+ who died choosing to shield their trusting patients from the Covid-19 virus. FantaSea One yacht: Hdqts venue for 2021 Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSE WALL and NightinGala celebration. Operation Scrubs Thank a Nurse Team Challenge

Media Advisory/Invitation to Thank a Nurse Team Challenge/THE NURSES WALL /NightinGala Celebration on FantaSea One yacht, Marina Del Rel, May 12, 4-9 PM

2020 was designated as the "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it. THE NURSES WALL/Thank a Nurse Team Challenge mission is 'Take it Back'.” — Pamela Jane Nye

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “THANK A NURSE” CELEBRATIONWHO: Operation Scrubs, a 501(c)3 that seeks to honor the 27 million nurses around the globeWHAT: Operation Scrubs Thank A Nurse CelebrationWHEN: Wednesday, 4 to 9 PM, May 12, 2021WHERE: FantaSea One Yacht (in person or virtual)Public parking is located near 4125 Admiralty Way, Marina del ReyWHY: Honoring the unsung heroes of healthcare on the concluding day of National Nurses, Week the 201st birthday of Florence NightingaleHOW/AGENDA:4 to 5 PM Red Carpet / Photos/ Ship Boarding / Interviews5 to 6 PM Reception, Scholarship Presentations / Nurse honoring stories6 to 7 PM Buffet Dinner / Message Postings on THE NURSES WALLSpecial Announcement (global webcast) re. "2020 was designated as the "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it.THE NURSES WALL/Thank a Nurse Team Challenge mission is 'Take it Back'." -- Pamela Jane Nurse/Nurse7 to 8:30 pm Entertainment / Harbor Cruise8:30 to 9 PM Disembark and farewellsRSVP TO ATTEND: Brianna Felix, brianna@blainegroupinc.com, 310.360.1499PRESS CONTACTS: Derek Mora, derek@blainegroupinc.comDevon Blaine, devon@blainegroupinc.com Office Phone: 310.360.1499Please direct Media requests for in-person or virtual interviews with Pamela Nye to Devon Blaine/Derek Mora at 310-360-1499. Email addresses are devon@blaingroupinc.com and derek@blaingrouipinc.com.

