Travelive Adds Croatia As A New Destination To Its Portfolio

After two decades of providing fully customized travel experiences in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Egypt, Travelive now adds Croatia to its portfolio

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelive, an award-winning Luxury Travel Company with offices in the US and Europe, has announced today that it has officially added Croatia to its portfolio of destinations.

After two decades of providing fully customized travel experiences in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Egypt, Travelive will now offer full-service FIT itineraries, pre and post cruise options, shorex, specialized guide services, private transfers (land, sea, and air) and 24-hour client support across Croatia including the most sought-after destinations Dubrovnik, island Hvar, Split, Zadar, Zagreb, and Istria.

Travel experts from Travelive have developed a whole range of itineraries delving into the natural beauty and history of this exciting destination suited for all interests and all occasions from honeymoons to family vacations.

“ Launching services in Croatia has been a labor of love over the past several years. We spent a great deal of time traveling through the country, getting to know the hotel products, finding the best local experts, developing unique cultural experiences, and creating a local service that we are very proud of. Concurrently as part of our soft launch, we have seen a tremendous increase in the demand for authentic experiences in Croatia. I am thrilled to launch our new products in Croatia and to assure our partners and friends that they can expect the same exceptional service at all touchpoints that they have come to expect from the Travelive Portfolio” said Mina Agnos, president, Travelive.

About Travelive:
Travelive an award-winning luxury destination management company with offices in Boynton Beach and Athens, Greece is a preferred supplier for Virtuoso, Signature Travel Network, Internova Travel Group, and Ensemble agents all around the world. Travelive is featured in Travel + Leisure's A-List of the World's Top Travel Agents and is among the Top Travel Specialists of Condé Nast Traveler Magazine.
On-site offices in Europe oversee contracting, partner relationships, confirmations, sales and act as 24/7 customer service departments. With this, Travelive can offer its clients the advantages of working with a US company (with the local, financial, and legal benefits) while also offering the full support and security of an on-site representative office.

