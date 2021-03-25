Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported March 17, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jose Herpin (age 24) Providence, RI P1-2021-0847AG

On March 17, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Herpin with two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of reckless driving - second offense, and one count of altering identification marks on a firearm.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Cranston and the city of Providence on September 8, 2020 and October 1, 2020. The Cranston and Providence Police Departments conducted the investigation.

The grand jury declined to indict the defendant for murder.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on March 31, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

