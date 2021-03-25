Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,876 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported March 17, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jose Herpin (age 24) Providence, RI P1-2021-0847AG

On March 17, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Herpin with two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of reckless driving - second offense, and one count of altering identification marks on a firearm.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Cranston and the city of Providence on September 8, 2020 and October 1, 2020. The Cranston and Providence Police Departments conducted the investigation.

The grand jury declined to indict the defendant for murder.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on March 31, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported March 17, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.