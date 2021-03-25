Gazprom and YaNAA agree to extend cooperation to 2021–2023

March 25, 2021, 13:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Dmitry Artyukhov, Governor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area (YaNAA), took place today via a video link.

The parties discussed relevant issues of cooperation. The Company is developing a major gas production center on the basis of the Bovanenkovskoye field in the Yamal Peninsula. Pre-development of the second key field in the region, Kharasaveyskoye, is underway, and geological exploration is being carried out on the Yamal shelf of the Kara Sea.

Efforts are in progress to expand the regional network of compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations where consumers can refuel vehicles with natural gas – the most eco-friendly and cost-efficient type of fuel. Currently, three CNG stations of Gazprom are active in the YaNAA, namely in Nadym, Novy Urengoy, and Yagelny. In 2021, the Company started to design another station in Noyabrsk.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the implementation of the 2021–2025 regional program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion.

In the course of the meeting, Alexey Miller and Dmitry Artyukhov signed a new Agreement of Cooperation for 2021–2023. This is the first three-year agreement of this kind with the YaNAA. Previously, the parties used to document their arrangements on an annual basis.

The document outlines a set of top-priority areas for further interactions.

Gazprom is going to, inter alia, continue its investment activities in the region. As before, the Company will reliably provide local consumers with energy resources, make payments to the regional budget in line with Russian legislation, and help settle issues of social significance.

In its turn, the YaNAA Government will go on facilitating the implementation of Gazprom’s investment projects through, among other things, assisting the Company in addressing land issues and obtaining permits for the projects.

Background The main document regulating the cooperation between Gazprom and the YaNAA is the General Agreement. Agreements of cooperation are signed as a follow-up to this document. The parties have also signed the Memorandum of Cooperation within the Yamal project and the Agreement on wider use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel. Gazprom will channel RUB 561.9 million into the 2021–2025 regional program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion. The gas pipeline branch to Labytnangi, Salekhard and Kharp will undergo a renovation, and a gas distribution station will be built to bring gas to the village of Kharsaim. As part of the Gazprom for Children program, the Company has built multi-purpose sports grounds in the YaNAA, provided financial support for the construction of sports and health centers in Novy Urengoy and Nadym, and renovated a number of sports facilities across the region. Earlier, Gazprom allocated funds for the construction of the Transfiguration of Jesus church complex in Salekhard.