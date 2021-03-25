Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,883 in the last 365 days.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON APRIL 20, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Gina Goetter, chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the company’s outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shannon Burns (414) 343-8002

### (HOG-F)


Primary Logo

You just read:

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON APRIL 20, 2021

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.