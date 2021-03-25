BRAD’S PLANT BASED ANNOUNCES KEEN GROWTH CAPITAL PARTNERSHIP AND VP OF SALES & MARKETING HIRE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH OF PLANT-BASED SNACKS

New Resources To Further Brad’s Plant Based Commitment To Bring Consumers Tasty, Minimally Processed and Nutrient Dense Plant-Based Offerings

/EIN News/ -- PIPERSVILLE, PA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brad’s Plant Based (“Brad’s”), leading U.S. manufacturer of air-dried kale and creator of other minimally processed nutrient dense products, today announced that they have: 1) partnered with impact investment fund KEEN Growth Capital (“KEEN”), 2) hired Jamie Holt as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, and 3) will launch three new keto-friendly product lines to accelerate growth.

1) Brad’s Partners with KEEN

Brad’s is partnering with KEEN, an impact investment fund focused on food, beverage, and wellness CPG categories. Arthur Pergament, CEO of Brad’s Plant Based, said, “We are on the precipice of taking our business to a whole new level of leadership with KEEN who will bring additional expertise in the strategy, support and development of new products.”

Pergament went on to say, “Our existing sales grew last year during a challenging COVID year, and now we are forecasting explosive growth by deepening our leadership position with our existing program and the introduction of 13 new products this year and more on the horizon.”

Jerry Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KEEN Growth Capital, said, “We are excited to add Brad’s to our portfolio and share a commitment to entrepreneurial growth and innovation in plant-based foods. KEEN invested in Brad’s because we recognize their over seven year history and foothold in the plant-based snack category. Brad’s is positioned to take advantage of the growth in this category and provide better-than-market returns for our investors.”

2) Brad’s Hires VP of Sales & Marketing

Brad’s is delighted to welcome Jamie Holt to lead Sales and Marketing. Jamie Holt has over 30 years of successful results in the CPG industry in various leadership roles. Jamie spent 26 years at Mars, Inc. in various management roles, then moved to Cott Beverages (now Refresco) where he led sales strategy. Most recently he was VP of Consumer Sales for Wholesome Sweeteners where he played a key role in the acquisition by Whole Earth Brands.

3) Brad’s Launches 13 New Products

Brad’s is excited to launch three new product lines in April at select retailers nationwide, four Veggie Keto Crisps, five Snackable Salad To Go, and four Veggie Flats including the 2020 Nexty Award winning best savory snack. All of Brad’s 13 innovative new products are plant based, made with whole veggies, nutrient dense, minimally processed, and on trend being keto friendly and gluten free.





About Brad’s Plant Based

Brad’s Plant Based has established itself as a leader in air-dried, plant-based snacks in approximately 10,000 retail stores nationwide. Committed to snacks with purpose, Brad’s snacks are nutrient dense and minimally processed satisfying consumer desire for vegetable snacks with no empty calories. Brad’s sustainably sources organic vegetables, fruits and seeds at peak flavor and quality, and manufactures its low temperature air dried product in its Pipersville, PA facility to be as tasty as they are nutritious. Brad’s signature products include Crunchy Kale, Veggie Chips, recently launched NEXTY award winning Veggie Flats, and the soon to launch Veggie Keto Crisps and Snackable Salad To Go. All products are organic, gluten free, and vegan. For more information, visit BradsPlantBased.com.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

