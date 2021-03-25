HERBL Becomes Exclusive Partner to COOKIES for Scaling the Iconic Cannabis Brand in California

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES has partnered with HERBL , California’s largest cannabis supply chain company, to be the exclusive distributor of its products in California. HERBL will help COOKIES scale statewide, distributing to branded COOKIES and Lemonnade stores, shop-in-shops, and independent dispensaries across California.

One of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world, COOKIES has a long-standing reputation as a respected provider of innovative, high-quality cannabis products. They offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties, including Gary Payton, Apples and Bananas and Cereal Milk, which have been heralded internationally for their unparalleled genetics and consistent effects. Since launching in 2012 in California, the COOKIES family of brands has established a presence in medical and recreational markets across the U.S. and internationally.

“As COOKIES continues to expand, finding a distribution company that can expand with us is super crucial,” said Berner, Founder and CEO of COOKIES . “We spent a lot of time looking at the space and hunting for the right long term partner that understands our business, culture, and how important all the moving pieces are for us. HERBL was absolutely the best fit and I look forward to building with them and trying to get product to our shelves as fast and efficiently as possible.”

“COOKIES is an iconic cannabis brand and we are honored they have selected us to help them become even more iconic and successful in California,” said Mike Beaudry, CEO and founder of HERBL . “We deeply appreciate the confidence they have placed in our team, infrastructure, and Tier 1 software to help them efficiently and effectively scale statewide.

About HERBL

HERBL is California’s largest cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL’s team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .



About COOKIES

COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.



Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sun-grown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, vape carts, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.



