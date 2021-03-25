QUEEN OF REALITY ROMANCE LAUNCHES NEW REALITY BASED SHOW ON YOUTUBE

Christal Jordan, host Logo, From Christal With Love XO

After serving as Relationships editor for six years for one of the countries largest urban publications, author/host Christal Jordan tackles reality romance.

Yes some of it's really messy and makes for good TV but at the end of it, we're addicted to watching the love journey of others. I'm excited to narrate this journey for my audience.” — Christal Jordan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Christal with Love XO is a new YouTube show focused solely on the hottest and latest gossip on reality romance. Hosted by award-winning author/host and self-proclaimed love advocate Christal Jordan, the 30 minute re-cap show is a throwback to E!'s "Talk Soup" which recapped the most outrageous moments in reality TV. Jordan says she was a huge fan of Talk Soup and wanted to create something more niche that gives viewers a re-cap of the good, bad and the ugly with their favorite reality couples. "I've served as Relationships Editor for a national urban publication over the last six years and I've had the opportunity to talk with some of today's most popular celebrities and reality stars about their relationships. Although we always cover their latest projects and promotional points, I've noticed my audience is most interested in their relationship advice and experiences," Jordan says. "I've also had the opportunity to interview some of social media's most popular relationship experts and coaches. I enjoy talking about relationships but I would never call myself an expert. I don't believe there is a formula for finding true love. It's not something that fits into a box or follows a five step plan. I do believe we can all learn and remain committed to finding true love through communication and sharing our experiences."

'From Christal with Love X' debuted on Jordan's YouTube channel on March 18th and focused on Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight', OWN's 'Love and Marriage Huntsville' and social media relationship consultant Kevin Samuels. Jordan also praised Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo for her commitment and demonstration of self-love through her social media platform. "I believe love is the most powerful entity we have on earth and I want to use my platform to celebrate that. I applaud Lizzo for showing others that having the audacity to love one's self is the greatest love of all," Jordan says.

From dishing with Wendy Williams on how her ex-husband's bravado personality drew her in, to chatting with Lamar Odom about his continued belief that Khloe Kardashian is his soulmate, to questioning singles on OWN's Ready to Love about their dating experiences, Jordan thoroughly enjoys getting the scoop on relationships and lessons learned on all sides. "I had the opportunity to interview now infamous relationship expert Derrick Jaxn a few years ago and it occurred to me that anyone claiming to have the answers to everyone's love trouble are manipulative and self-serving. I wasn't surprised to learn that he wasn't the image he presented. Love doesn't point fingers at others, it takes accountability. I hope people will learn from his fall from grace that it's not so much about him. It's an opportunity for people to see that love isn't a commodity. I look forward to sharing this on From Christal with Love XO."

From Christal with Love XO airs on the self-titled, YouTube channel on Thursdays at 9 PM EST. Jordan says she looks forward to collaborating with networks and personalities to share the ups and downs in reality love as a catalyst for promoting the possibility of love. "Yes some of it's really messy and makes for good TV but at the end of it, we're addicted to watching the love journey of others because we desire it for ourselves. I'm excited to narrate this journey for my audience."

From Christal with Love XO is executive produced by DaeRae Media Group and Christal Jordan.

