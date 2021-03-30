CoinSmart Becomes One of First Crypto Platforms to Enter Esports in Canada with Amuka Esports Partnership
CoinSmart, a leading cryptocurrency platform, has teamed up with Amuka Esports to promote the ease of crypto investing across their gaming community.
CoinSmart, a leading cryptocurrency platform, has teamed up with Amuka Esports to promote the ease of crypto investing across their gaming community.
CoinSmart, a Toronto-based company launched in 2018, has developed a robust consumer platform that makes it easy for an investor to buy and sell various cryptocurrencies. The partnership with Amuka Esports will be geared toward promoting the safety and simplicity of buying cryptocurrency and integrated it into tournament prizing. The gaming community has been early adopters of using digital currencies and share a similar target demographic and market.
As gamers continue to play and compete online, more and more tournament platforms are creating their own blockchain-supported coins while others are supporting the major digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum for deposits and withdrawals. As the crypto market now exceeds $1 Trillion, the esports industry is experiencing hyper-growth with an addressable market reaching $1.5B in 2021.
CoinSmart recently launched an updated version of their 2 in 1 trading platform, which includes “Smart Trade” (easy and simple for newbies) and “Advanced Trade” (limit orders, stop loss, etc.). This is supported by a dedicated customer service team with live 24/7 support.
“At Amuka Esports, we strive to deliver a world-class gaming experience and CoinSmart shares that same zeal for creating a simple, and easy trading experience. With this new partnership, we will be able to create unique brand activations that grow our gaming community and will drive new users to the CoinSmart platform,” says Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports.
Starting in April, CoinSmart will be very visible across all of the Amuka Esports gaming properties. This includes their venues, podcasts, YouTube shows, and weekly contests. We will also see CoinSmart represented by the Parabellum Esports players and content team which will see them represent the brand on their jerseys, social media, and in-game brand activations.
“It’s been our mission to redefine how Canadians are buying and selling digital currencies and gamers are a huge part of it. We are ready to take the leap into gaming and working with Amuka Esports gives us the chance to create brand activations across so many different verticals,” according to Michael Koral, Co-Founder of CoinSmart.
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content, and venues. We create localized hubs in cities across North America, each consisting of a venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator. Amuka also operates Canada’s largest esports venue along with several teams based in North America and Europe. Learn more about our impact on the North American esports scene at our official website and on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Coinsmart
Founded in 2018, CoinSmart is a Toronto-based cryptocurrency exchange that provides a secure and intuitive platform for trading digital assets. The first Canadian exchange to be regulated by the Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), CoinSmart has become the market leader when it comes to the safety and protection of its users.
CoinSmart’s mission is to break down the barriers and complexities of cryptocurrency transactions in order to better educate and inform the crypto-curious. Through its GetSmart Hub, CoinSmart paves a safe path into the world of cryptocurrency investing by offering simple solutions, learning tools for all levels, and 24/7 omnichannel client support. All clients benefit from competitive fees, as well as CoinSmart’s same-day funding, withdrawal, and verification SmartGuarantee.
For more information visit https://www.coinsmart.com/.
