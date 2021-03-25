MDC offers free hunter education skills classes in Chillicothe and Cameron

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer two in-person hunter education skills classes in northwest Missouri in April. Classes will be offered on April 8 in Chillicothe and April 13 in Cameron, both from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Unless exempt, a hunter education certificate is required to purchase a firearm hunting permit in Missouri. These free skills classes will enable students to complete the requirements for the certificate.

The classes offered at Chillicothe and Cameron are for students age 11 and older. The certification course can be completed online by hunters age 16 and older for a paid fee to an online provider. But for hunters age 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, they must take the free skills class in person. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class prior to the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youths ages 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider. Printed student manuals are available at MDC’s Chillicothe office, or they can be ordered online for free at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zox.

A class will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at the Cornerstone Church Event Center in Chillicothe. The hunter education class will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Cameron YMCA. Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at these classes including face masks and physical distancing.

To register for the class at Chillicothe, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZDB. For registration for the class at Cameron, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZD2.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4q.