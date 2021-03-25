MDC offers free Birds and Blooms program April 3 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Enjoy spring’s early blooms and songbirds with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a free program on Saturday, April 3, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center’s outdoor garden, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. This class is for beginners interested in learning about birding and wildflowers. The garden offers a variety of forest, grassland, and wetland wildflowers. Songbirds find it a haven in the city’s heart.

Participants will see trees and plants in their early spring growth. Early bloomers will be showing their colors, such as redbud trees. Summer blooming flowers will be emerging and beginning their growth. A Discovery Center naturalist will lead three one-hour tours. They will begin at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

This Birds and Blooms program will be held outdoors, so participants should dress according to the weather. The program is open to participants age 18 and older. COVID-19 protocols will be observed including face masks and physical distancing. Registration is required.

To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZDs. For more information about the Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.