Selin Sakarcan Featured in Article on How Quercetin Can Affect Urinary and Reproductive Health in Chemo Patients

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selin Sakarcan, a top physician, recently contributed to an article on how a food supplement called quercetin can help to promote urinary and reproductive health in patients taking the chemotherapy medication known as cisplatin.

The article, titled “Protective Effects of Quercetin Against Cisplatin Induced Urogenital Organ Toxicity,” was published in the Journal of Research in Pharmacy in September 2020. In the article, Sakarcan and his colleagues explain that cisplatin can negatively impact the urogenital system, which comprises the reproductive system and the urinary tract. The negative impact of cisplatin on this system is known as urogenital organ toxicity. However, Sakarcan discovered through an experiment that quercetin can help to protect the urogenital system against the negative effects of cisplatin.

Cisplatin has historically been used to treat a wide range of cancers, such as brain tumors, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and bladder cancer. This drug also helps with treating cervical cancer, lung cancer, and testicular cancer, among others. However, according to Sakarcan, cisplatin can cause cell damage and death in several urogenital organs, including the testicles, penis, bladder, and kidney. Sakarcan says, fortunately, though, quercetin was shown in his experiment to reverse this cell damage/death and to preserve the tissues in humans. For this reason, cancer patients who receive cisplatin treatment should also be given quercetin, according to the article.

Quercetin is a pigment found in flowers, spices, seeds, nuts, fruits, and vegetables. This substance, known as a flavonol, is recognized as an essential antioxidant, meaning it protects the cells from damage. However, it is also known for its anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic, anti-bacterial, and antiviral effects. In other words, it protects against swelling/inflammation, cancer, bacteria, and viruses, according to Sakarcan.

Overall, Sakarcan’s recently published scientific article provides readers with a clear look at how quercetin can help to improve the health and quality of life of cisplatin-receiving cancer patients for years to come.