CHARITY SPRINGTIME SING-ALONG CONCERTS BRING MUSIC TO THE EARS OF CARE HOME RESIDENTS

British Armed Forces charity supporting serving and ex-servicemen and women announces UK concert tour to lift the lockdown spirits of care home residents.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity which supports serving and ex-servicemen and women is delighted to announce the launch of a nationwide outdoor concert tour to lift the lockdown spirits of care home residents.

Launching on Monday 29th March in Kent, The Not Forgotten Springtime Specials will bring music, song and dance to 1000’s of UK residents during a tour that will visit an incredible 100 care homes over ten weeks.

Abiding by the current social distancing regulations in UK care homes, the concerts will entertain, boost morale and create new, joyful memories for residents who have been among some of the hardest affected by loneliness and isolation under lockdown measures.

The Not Forgotten’s professional entertainment team will bring a party to care home residents as they perform a set of familiar feel-good favourites and popular hits from the 60’s and 70’s. From ABBA to Elvis and the Beatles, there will be something for everyone to sing along and dance to as they enjoy a wonderful afternoon of entertainment.

Come rain or shine, the socially distanced concerts will be enjoyed by residents and staff together in communal areas within care homes or if weather permits, outside in the springtime sunshine.

Commenting on the launch, Brigadier James Stopford, CBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten said: “We’re thrilled to embark on this morale boosting tour, building on the enormous success of last year’s events which had such a positive impact on so many care home residents during the pandemic.

According to Age UK there are 1.4m chronically lonely older people in England, and many more across the rest of the UK. Our Springtime Special tour will enable us to connect with many of these people, bringing joy and entertainment into their homes as sadly, extreme loneliness and isolation is set to endure throughout 2021.

Music provides such a boost to individuals emotional wellbeing and over the years we have seen incredibly positive reactions from residents who delight in the entertainment and the connection of interacting, at a safe distance, of course, with our performers.

One hundred years ago soprano Marta Cunningham founded The Not Forgotten based on the principles of providing entertainment and recreation to those who have worn their nation’s uniform and now suffer and we are delighted that to this day, a big part of our work continues to bring entertainment to those we support across the UK.”

The Not Forgotten combats isolation and loneliness amongst the Armed Forces community through social activities and challenge holidays. If you are a serving or ex-member of the Armed Forces or you know of someone that could benefit from the help of The Not Forgotten, please get in touch by contacting Tel: 0207 730 2400



They support any serving man or woman who is wounded, injured or sick and any veteran with a disability, illness or infirmity; whatever the cause and whenever it arose. Any serving or former member of The Royal Navy, The Royal Marines, The British Army, The Royal Air Force and The Merchant Navy, both Regular and Reserve Forces, may be eligible for their help.