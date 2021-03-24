Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Watch live: Gov. Cox to hold legislative review on Facebook Live

March 24, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2021) — Tonight at 7 p.m., Gov. Cox will answer questions submitted by the public on social media and talk about the bill review process of the 2021 Legislative Session. He’ll also give updates on the coronavirus in Utah.

You can watch live here or at fb.com/utgovernorcox

