Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,913 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Steve Toth to Join Press Conference on The Innocence Protection Act

member image

MEDIA ADVISORY: Steve Toth to Join Press Conference on The Innocence Protection Act  print page

by: Rep. Toth, Steve
03/24/2021

AUSTIN - Representative Steve Toth (The Woodlands) will join a press conference advocating for children on Wednesday, March 24 at the Capitol. The press conference is hosted by a collaboration of individuals who support legislation to protect minors from life-altering gender transitioning surgeries. Rep. Toth will present about his bill, The Innocence Protection Act -- HB 68. See bios of other speakers by selecting the press kit link below.

WHO: Jeff Younger, David Pickup, Tracy Shannon, Sarah Jessica Fields, Christin Bentley, Lily-Kate Cole, Rep. Steve Toth and others.

WHAT: Press Conference on Legislation Protecting Minors from Gender Transitions

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: 2W.6 - Speaker's Committee Room (House Press Conference Room) 1100 Congress Ave, Room 2W.6, Austin, TX 78701

Backup Room: If the House is in session during this time, the press conference will be held in conference room E2.018.

BIO: Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth has been a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, OAN, and KTRH.

For inquiries, please contact: Trent Williams - (254) 935-0387, Trent.Williams@house.texas.gov. For our press kit: https://bit.ly/TothEPK

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.212

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0797

(512) 463-0898 Fax

25700 Interstate Hwy 45, Ste. 100

Spring, TX 77386

(346) 220-0300

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Steve Toth to Join Press Conference on The Innocence Protection Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.