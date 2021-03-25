MEDIA ADVISORY: Steve Toth to Join Press Conference on The Innocence Protection Act

by: Rep. Toth, Steve

03/24/2021

AUSTIN - Representative Steve Toth (The Woodlands) will join a press conference advocating for children on Wednesday, March 24 at the Capitol. The press conference is hosted by a collaboration of individuals who support legislation to protect minors from life-altering gender transitioning surgeries. Rep. Toth will present about his bill, The Innocence Protection Act -- HB 68. See bios of other speakers by selecting the press kit link below.

WHO: Jeff Younger, David Pickup, Tracy Shannon, Sarah Jessica Fields, Christin Bentley, Lily-Kate Cole, Rep. Steve Toth and others.

WHAT: Press Conference on Legislation Protecting Minors from Gender Transitions

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: 2W.6 - Speaker's Committee Room (House Press Conference Room) 1100 Congress Ave, Room 2W.6, Austin, TX 78701

Backup Room: If the House is in session during this time, the press conference will be held in conference room E2.018.

BIO: Steve Toth is a small business owner representing South Montgomery County in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Toth has been a contributor on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business News, OAN, and KTRH.

For inquiries, please contact: Trent Williams - (254) 935-0387, Trent.Williams@house.texas.gov. For our press kit: https://bit.ly/TothEPK

