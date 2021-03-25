U.S. EEOC Online Seminar On COVID-19 And Return To Work- Employer Responsibilities And Employee Rights- March 31, 2021
USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is hosting it's first virtual equal employment opportunity seminar of 2021. “Workplace Transformation – Light at the End of the Tunnel and Along the Way” will be held March 31 from noon to 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
This highly informative and interactive seminar, featuring some of the EEOC’s most senior leaders and other highly esteemed and sought-after speakers, will provide employers and employees in both the private and public sectors (including state, local, and federal governments) with information, tools, and strategies to address emerging issues in equal employment opportunity (EEO) and human resources (HR). Specifically, this seminar will provide training, education, and guidance on topics of increased interest during the pandemic such as reasonable accommodations and religious protections amid the pandemic, as well as COVID-19 and the laws enforced by the EEOC, and COVID-19’s impact on women and caregivers.
The registration fee for this event is $150 per person. Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Federal EEO Investigator Refresher credits will be provided on an hour-for-hour basis. Additionally, application has been made with the North Carolina State Bar for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit, and information will be pro-vided on how to seek CLE credit in other states.
Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity to hear directly from the EEOC on maintaining compliance with the law and creating a model EEO workplace during these unprecedented and ever-changing times. For a copy of the agenda and to register today, please visit the seminar registration page at http://bit.ly/EEOCSeminar.
U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
This highly informative and interactive seminar, featuring some of the EEOC’s most senior leaders and other highly esteemed and sought-after speakers, will provide employers and employees in both the private and public sectors (including state, local, and federal governments) with information, tools, and strategies to address emerging issues in equal employment opportunity (EEO) and human resources (HR). Specifically, this seminar will provide training, education, and guidance on topics of increased interest during the pandemic such as reasonable accommodations and religious protections amid the pandemic, as well as COVID-19 and the laws enforced by the EEOC, and COVID-19’s impact on women and caregivers.
The registration fee for this event is $150 per person. Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Federal EEO Investigator Refresher credits will be provided on an hour-for-hour basis. Additionally, application has been made with the North Carolina State Bar for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit, and information will be pro-vided on how to seek CLE credit in other states.
Don’t miss this outstanding opportunity to hear directly from the EEOC on maintaining compliance with the law and creating a model EEO workplace during these unprecedented and ever-changing times. For a copy of the agenda and to register today, please visit the seminar registration page at http://bit.ly/EEOCSeminar.
U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
email us here
Thomas Colclough, EEOC, Charlotte District Director
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter