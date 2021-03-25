Logan Square staple restaurant Buona Terra unveils post-COVID renovations
Chicago restaurant is ‘still here’ and ready to continue welcoming customers as vaccines roll out
We’re still here and proud to be moving forward in 2021 recharged and ready to continue in our tradition as an independent restaurant.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic taking a major toll on the Chicago restaurant community, Logan Square Italian restaurant Buona Terra (located at 2535 N. California Ave.) is primed in 2021 to hit its stride. Owners and husband-wife duo, Eileen and Chepe Garcia, took the pandemic dining restrictions as an opportunity to renovate their space for when they can welcome guests back at full capacity. The upgrades include new lighting, paint, restrooms and an overall fresh look to the beloved neighborhood restaurant that has been in the Logan Square neighborhood for nearly 20 years. They’ve also enhanced air filtration to help customers feel safer when dining indoors with them.
** Moving Forward in 2021 **
“We’re still here and proud to be moving forward in 2021 recharged and ready to continue in our tradition as an independent restaurant here on the north side,” said Eileen Gregg-Garcia, co-owner of Buona Terra.
Both Eileen and her husband Jose “Chef Chepe' Garcia have a background in fine dining and have a collective knowledge of food, presentation and service, as well as excellent managerial skills. Chepe travels to Italy once a year to study the local wines of certain regions, gets inspired by the food and brings fresh, new ideas to the Buona Terra menu. Together, they are focused on creating a warm, vibrant environment that people can come back to when they’re looking for the best quality for the best price.
“If you're not savvy at paving and trailblazing your own way, you're just never going to survive. You just have to be able to think outside the box,” Gregg-Garcia said.
** COVID-19 Safety Precautions in Place Then and Now **
In April of 2020, Buona Terra installed UV lights in our HVAC systems to sanitize the air as it passes through the system. All surfaces are sanitized after every guest interaction, whether dining in or carryout. Employees wash hands and liberally use hand sanitizer after every guest interaction. Temperature checks are mandatory before any employee begins work. Every employee has also been instructed to stay home should they feel the slightest bit infirm. Every employee wears a mask at all times while working.
The independent restaurant owners, who also own and operate Hearth & Crust at 3608 W. Irving Park Rd., managed to ride the waves of the pandemic, following all local and federal health protocols and building on their safe carry-out option for customers. Buona Terra found creative ways to serve customers by creating their own delivery system through hiring DePaul students, rather than using DoorDash or GrubHub, which have a reputation of upcharging both parties. By not cutting corners and continuing to keep their staff and customer’s health a top priority, Buona Terra continues to be the local restaurant where you can grab a spot at the bar, order a beer or a unique glass of wine and engage in conversation with the bartender, server or head chef.
** Demand is Real for Independent Chicago Restaurants **
“I think there's a lot of pent up demand. So when the reopening does come, I think there's going to be this rush,” Gregg-Garcia said. “We’re already seeing a surge in customers wanting to come back and dine in regularly. But if people don't feel safe, they will either turn around and leave or they just won't come back. Part of who we are is to ensure that people feel warm, welcomed and safe in our restaurants.”
Eileen and Chepe have always had an understanding that good food speaks for itself. They carefully curate their wine list to pair well with their ingredients in the hopes of encouraging customers to try a wine or a dish that they normally wouldn’t. Buona Terra’s dishes lean more on the non-traditional side; however all ingredients are top quality with spices and oils imported from Italy. From the moment guests sit down for their signature olive oil with roasted garlic dipping sauce served with warm Italian bread, you feel in the right place at the right time.
For more information, visit http://Buona-Terra.com or call (773) 289-3800.
About Buona Terra
Buona Terra has been a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Chicago Northside neighborhood Logan Square since 2002. Loyal patrons spend every Valentine’s Day there, they know the owners Eileen and Chepe on a first name basis; they are like family and they create memories amid the satisfying food, drink and culture at the restaurant. When the husband-wife co-owners aren’t at Buona Terra, they are likely at its sister restaurant, Hearth & Crust, which they opened in the Irving Park neighborhood in 2017. Both restaurants are one-of-a-kind and their online reviews speak for themselves.
Learn more at http://buona-terra.com or at http://hearthandcrust.com.
