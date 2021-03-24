March 24, 2021 - Herring Applauds Successful Conclusion of Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration’s Food Assistance Cuts, Urges Congress to Expand Program

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ D.C. Circuit dismisses appeal of District Court decision that SNAP rule was arbitrary, poorly reasoned, and contrary to Congress’s intent ~

RICHMOND (March 24, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today applauded the federal court of appeals in D.C.’s dismissal of an appeal of a decision striking down the Trump Administration’s attempt to revoke food assistance for approximately 700,000 Americans, including nearly 4,500 Virginians.

In January 2020, Attorney General Herring joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general in filing suit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) challenging a new rule that would have severely limited states’ flexibility to provide food assistance to individuals struggling to find work. Siding with the coalition, Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District Columbia temporarily halted parts of the rule in March 2020, and in October the Court struck down the rule in its entirety, protecting access to SNAP benefits for Virginia residents who rely on the program. DOJ initially appealed that decision, but on Monday, the Department asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to dismiss the appeal, and the Court did so yesterday. As a result, Chief Judge Howell’s decision striking down the rule is final, and the cuts will not go into effect.

“The Court’s dismissal of this reckless lawsuit is great news for the thousands of Virginians, and hundreds of thousands of Americans, who rely on food assistance to feed their families and keep them healthy,” said Attorney General Herring . “The COVID pandemic has created an unprecedented economic crisis across the country, which means that more people than ever are turning to SNAP benefits to put food on the table. I am proud to have stood with my colleagues to protect these important SNAP benefits for Virginians.”

Background on the Litigation

SNAP has served as the country’s primary response to hunger since 1977, and a critical part of federal and state efforts to help lift people out of poverty. The program provides access to nutrition for millions of Americans with limited incomes who would otherwise struggle with food insecurity.

While the federal government pays the full cost of SNAP benefits, it shares the costs of administering the program on a 50-50 basis with the states, which operate the program. In its 1996 federal welfare reform law, Congress limited the time period that unemployed able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) could access SNAP benefits to three months in any 36-month period. Still, the law granted states the ability to request waivers for that time limit if the state or part of the state had an unemployment rate above 10 percent or did not have enough jobs to provide employment for the SNAP recipients who resided there. Congress has reauthorized the statute four times without limiting states’ discretion over these matters—including in the 2018 Farm Bill, in which a bipartisan coalition rejected nearly identical restrictions to those later created by the rule.

Shortly after President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill into law, the USDA announced a proposed rule seeking to do what Congress had just expressly rejected. Despite strong opposition from a broad range of stakeholders, the USDA’s final rule went even further than the initial proposal in restricting state discretion over waivers and exemptions and would have produced significant obstacles for the states.

In January 2020, Attorney General Herring joined 19 other states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in suing the USDA, asserting that the rule undermined Congress’ intent for food assistance programs, and that USDA violated the federal rulemaking process. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues asked the Court to halt implementation of the rule immediately to avoid hurting Americans who relied on the program and states that administered it.

In March 2020, Chief Judge Howell granted the coalition’s request in part and halted the April 1 implementation of significant portions of the rule while the case proceeded. Chief Judge Howell wrote: “Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential.” In October 2020, Chief Judge Howell issued a 67-page decision striking down the rule in its entirety because the rule violated the federal rulemaking process, contradicted Congressional intent, and was poorly reasoned.

The DOJ appealed Chief Judge Howell’s decision setting aside the rule, but in a filing on Monday, March 22, the DOJ asked the Court to dismiss its appeal, and the Court did so on March 23, leaving Chief Judge Howell’s decision as the final ruling on the matter and effectively preventing implementation of the rule.

Joining Attorney General Herring in fighting to protect SNAP benefits were the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia, along with the City of New York. Several high-profile organizations filed briefs and declarations supporting the coalition’s arguments, including the U.S. House of Representatives, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the Food Research and Action Center, and a broad coalition of legal aid and anti-poverty groups. The case benefited from critical assistance from the [state agency]. The multistate action was consolidated with an action brought on behalf of private plaintiffs by the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia.

The Improving Access to Nutrition Act

Based on the expertise developed defending SNAP from the Trump Administration’s attempted cuts, Attorney General Herring has joined a coalition of 17 states and the City of New York in sending a letter to Congress in support of the Improving Access to Nutrition Act. If enacted, the bill would eliminate limitations on the time period during which ABAWDs can access benefits. The letter argues that those limitations have proven ineffective in encouraging employment and serve only to prevent those who cannot find work from accessing essential nutrition. The coalition further notes that the process for seeking waivers and exemptions from the time period due to lack of jobs in an area creates significant administrative burdens on states and that the data needed to show a lack of jobs is not always available. Finally, the letter notes that passage of the Improving Access to Nutrition Act would prevent future administrations from cruel attempts to cut off nutritional assistance.

Joining Attorney General Herring in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. Additionally, the Corporation Counsel of the City of New York, also joined the letter.

