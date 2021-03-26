VIDIZMO Partners with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation to Deliver Its Enterprise Video Platform in Japan

VIDIZMO Logo A screenshot of VIDIZMO video portal

VIDIZMO offers an enterprise video platform for Japanese organizations to better manage their increasing amounts of recorded meetings and other video content

We have more than 5000 employees & 100s of meetings take place every month. VIDIZMO has helped us organize our recorded meetings, where we can easily find them, readily play them, & share them easily” — Osamu Kikuchi, Head of Business Development NESIC

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIDIZMO has recently partnered with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC) to deliver its enterprise video platform in Japan. This will help enterprises, universities and government organizations in Japan manage their increasing number of video content as they go virtual.As part of the “Zoom Boom” in Japan, enterprises were quick to adopt video conferencing technologies such as Zoom, MS Teams, etc. But here comes the next challenge; how do you manage an increasing number of recorded meetings? How do you ensure that only authorized people can view them and how do you share them securely and effectively?NESIC has not only partnered with VIDIZMO, but is also using the VIDIZMO enterprise video platform to manage recorded meetings and solve video challenges for their organization.Through VIDIZMO Enterprise Video Platform, you can automatically ingest recorded meetings from your Zoom Cloud, define who can view them and securely share them ahead. You can set access to individual users, groups, organization-wide, or anonymous. It works in the same way for MS Teams, Cisco WebEx or any other online meeting solution.VIDIZMO support for Single Sign-On through ADFS, SAML, OKTA, Onelogin, Azure AD and many others, allows users and groups to be provisioned automatically. Organizations can then more effectively carry out identity and access management for their recorded meeting videos.Through AI, recorded meetings can be automatically transcribed, and these translations can then be translated. AI features within VIDIZMO also enable organizations to index a large video library and improve search through means of tags, faces and objects.It’s not just recorded meetings, but you can use the same VIDIZMO enterprise video platform for multiple video use cases, be it for streaming (live or on-demand) to external audiences for marketing, or for virtual training and on-boarding, townhall meetings etc. You can add quizzes, handouts and surveys, view detailed analytics, brand the application, embed videos externally and do much more.All of this can be done, while ensuring security and compliance. Depending on requirements, organizations can choose to stream and manage videos in their cloud provider of choice (Azure, AWS or any other cloud of choice), data center location, or even host data on-premises or in a hybrid model. The VIDIZMO application offers SSO integration, role-based access controls, end-to-end encryption, and logs to keep videos secure.VIDIZMO partnership with NESIC will enable its entry into the Asian market. It has been expanding in a similar way internationally and seeking similar partnerships.

VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube Overview