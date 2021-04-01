FIT-C names Hans Muench as Director of International Business Development
Hans Muench has formally assumed the role of Director of International Business Development for the Fitness Industry Technology Council (FIT-C)
Hans will create a great international presence for our association.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Muench has formally assumed the role of Director of International Business Development for the Fitness Industry Technology Council (FIT-C).
The FIT-C has become an important source of thought leadership, and a forum for tech companies, large and small, to share news and best practices.
“I am thrilled to be part of this cutting-edge global group,” stated Muench, a Canadian with a German passport who has lived and worked in seven countries on three continents. He has been living in Switzerland since early 2014.
With an MBA in International Business, experience with suppliers (Life Fitness Europe’s first EMEA Sales and Marketing Director), operators (single club and chains), trade associations (IHRSA’s Director of International Development for five years in Boston and Director of Europe for eight years) software companies and educational institutions, Hans has a 360-degree view of the industry.
A regular speaker at industry events, Hans contributes to various trade publications and has shared his perspective on numerous webinars and podcasts. In December 2017 Muench was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Fitness Awards in the UK.
Bryan O’Rourke, President of FIT-C commented, “I have known Hans for nearly a decade, and have enjoyed interacting with him on many projects. Hans will create a great international presence for our association.“.
Hans can be reached at:
E: hans@hans-muench.com
Tel./Whats App: hans@hans-muench.com
and on social media (Linkedin/Facebook/Xing/Clubhouse/Instagram)
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not-for-profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC’s headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
http://www.fittechcouncil.org/
