Aurora Mobile Partners with China's online afterschool education leader, Zuoyebang, to Promote Quality Growth of its Online Education App

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Zuoyebang Education Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Zuoyebang”). Leveraging the strengths of both companies, Aurora Mobile will facilitate digital upgrading and smart operation analytics to complement Zuoyebang’s operational expertise. At the same time, both parties have plans to jointly promote the quality development of the online education sector to make premium education more accessible to students in China.



As a leader in China's online afterschool education sector, Zuoyebang’s APP has been activated on more than 800 million registered user devices, which gives an estimate that for every ten children in China, seven have downloaded and used the APP. As one of the most popular apps in the education category, Zuoyebang has 170 million monthly active users and over 50 million daily active users. As of 2020, Zuoyebang has continued to provide live streaming courses to over 65 million students. Banking on a database of more than 300 million questions to date, Zuoyebang leverages its proprietary big data technology to help students identify the right answers to difficult questions and strengthen their weak areas.

Following last year’s coronavirus health crisis and the government’s call to “suspend school but not learning”, the advantages of this new form of online education has been widely recognized by students and parents. As the education industry continues to evolve to meet accelerating demand, there is a need for Zuoyebang and other top online education platforms to lead the way for quality development. To stand out from intense competition, online education companies are especially dependent on digital upgrades, improving operations and strengthening their organizational capabilities.

Through this partnership, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-driven and machine learning-based operational analytics services to help Zuoyebang enhance its intelligent operation capabilities and improve its operational efficiency. Both companies have shown full confidence in the success of the collaboration and will jointly explore more opportunities in the online education sector.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and was listed on Nasdaq in July 2018. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom, new energy vehicle, community buying-group and local on-demand delivery sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor, Nice Tuan, Dada Now and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

