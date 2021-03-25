Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Lake in the Hills in Illinois, Its 55th Store in the Nation and McHenry County’s First Cannabis Store, on March 31

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced Rise Lake in the Hills, the company’s ninth store in Illinois and 55th in the nation, will open on March 31. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County, which is part of a global nonprofit housing organization whose vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.



“We are honored to open McHenry County’s first cannabis store to expand access to cannabis and well-being for residents throughout the area,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Habitat for Humanity has made a positive difference in the lives of so many since its founding and we are grateful to support their important work through financial support and by collaborating with the McHenry County chapter on volunteer initiatives.”

Sara Davis, Director of Community Services for Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County, said: "The Habitat for Humanity family welcomes Rise Lake in the Hills to McHenry County and appreciates the donation and the gift of volunteerism the Green Thumb team has offered. This will make a positive impact on families in need by helping build strength and stability through safe and affordable housing in our community and we are extremely thankful for the contribution.”

McHenry County is Illinois’ sixth most populous county with more than 300,000 residents. In addition to Rise Lake in the Hills, there are eight other Rise™ stores throughout the state: Rise Canton, Rise Effingham, Rise Joliet (Colorado), Rise Joliet (Rock Creek), Rise Mundelein, Rise Naperville, Rise Niles and Rise Quincy.

Green Thumb also owns and operates two manufacturing facilities in Rock Island and Oglesby where it manufactures its award-winning branded products, including Beboe’s luxury line of pastilles and vapes; Dogwalkers pre-roll joints; Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops, lotions and balms; incredibles gummies, chocolates and tarts; and Rythm premium flower and vapes.

Cannabis sales in Illinois totaled more than $1 billion in 2020 following the legalization of adult-use cannabis beginning January 1, 2020. The state of Illinois collected $175 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales in 2020 and is on pace for over $350 million in 2021 based on January and February 2021 tax receipts.

Rise Lake in the Hills will offer online pre-ordering for adults 21 and older. Orders may be made at www.risecannabis.com . Rise Lake in the Hills is located at 270 N. Randall Road in Lake in the Hills and will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc., a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

