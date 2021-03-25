Ideal Image Continues to Strengthen Point of Care Network with Pennsylvania Opening

Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Continues Sustained Double Digit Sales Growth, Opens Sixth Clinic in PA

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today opened its sixth Pennsylvania point of care location at 500 W Germantown Pike, Suite 1725 in Plymouth Meeting. The company is the category leader in providing accessible and affordable direct-to-consumer personal aesthetics and wellness services to support people on their journey to look and feel their best. Ideal Image also has locations in King of Prussia, Willow Grove, Philadelphia, Langhorne and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.



Ideal Image’s digital aesthetics platform is the new front door to accessing aesthetic services, allowing guests to craft a personalized treatment plan with one of 400 expert Aesthetic Specialists via a free virtual consultation who provide safe and convenient counsel. From there guests are able to select the most convenient clinic in Ideal Image’s point of care network to receive their treatment plan.

"Consumers are increasingly investing in their health, wellness and overall sense of confidence and our goal is to make this process as convenient, affordable and accessible as possible,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Our digital aesthetics platform allows anyone to consult with and learn about our services privately with our experienced specialists, and then access care conveniently in any of our clinics in North America. We are very pleased to welcome our guests to our newest, state of the art clinic in Plymouth Meeting."

Ideal Image has provided over 20 million non-invasive cosmetic treatments performed by trained Medical Professionals for services such as Botox, laser hair removal and CoolSculpting®. Ideal Image offers advanced solutions to provide effective, affordable treatments that deliver real, natural looking results. To help its customers achieve the results they desire, Ideal Image recently launched its Lifetime Guarantee Membership—an annual subscription service offering premier personal aesthetic treatments at VIP pricing.

Please visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation from 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image operates as a digitally powered direct to consumer aesthetics brand with a mission to help people look and feel their best. Powered by its national tele-aesthetics platform, guests are able to conduct free virtual consultations from anywhere and almost anytime and receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing North American point of care network. Ideal Image’s team of 800+ Medical Pros have performed over 20M FDA-cleared aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox and skin rejuvenation services , delivering its clients real life-changing results. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

