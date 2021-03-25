Colfax Announces Full Redemption of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 and $100 Million Partial Redemption of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026

/EIN News/ --



Annapolis Junction, MD, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem $600 million principal amount representing all of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Numbers 15723RAA2, U1581TAA6) (the “2024 Notes”) and $100 million of the $400 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP Numbers 15723RAC8, U1581TAB4) (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) on April 24, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The 2024 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 103.000% of the principal amount of the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 106.375% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes to be redeemed, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the 2024 Notes and the portion of the 2026 Notes selected for redemption. After the Redemption Date, upon surrender of the 2026 Notes, new 2026 Notes in principal amount equal to the unredeemed portion of the original 2026 Notes will be issued in the names of the holders thereof.



Colfax has instructed Wilmington Trust, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on March 25, 2021. Wilmington Trust, National Association is the paying agent for the Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made to the paying agent pursuant to the indenture. All redeemed notes must be surrendered to the paying agent to collect the redemption price.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption nor does it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT COLFAX CORPORATION

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System (“CBS”), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. Colfax’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker “CFX.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on Colfax’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Colfax’s results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, the nature and effectiveness of government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions, the impact on creditworthiness and financial viability of customers, and other impacts on Colfax’s business and ability to execute business continuity plans, and the other factors detailed in Colfax’s reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Colfax’s filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Colfax disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Contact:

Mike Macek

Vice President, Finance

Colfax Corporation

+1-302-252-9129

investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com