Solid Biosciences to Participate at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day. The panel entitled “The more we learn the less we know about DMD—From micro-dystrophin, to morpholinos, and small molecules” will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

