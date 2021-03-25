Industry Veteran David Jacobs Joins Playwire as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playwire , a global technology company specializing in revenue amplification for publishers and content creators, announced today that David Jacobs had joined the executive team as Chief Commercial Officer. Jacobs is a major force in the digital media industry, with a 20-year history leading publisher-focused organizations. Mr. Jacobs has a deep understanding of direct and programmatic revenue channels and how both technology and strategy can amplify publisher performance. He will be responsible for growing and managing the company’s diverse set of publisher relationships and bringing Playwire’s uniquely flexible solution to new partners globally.



“Playwire’s unique combination of revenue amplification technology built for digital publishers supported by best-in-class analytics, optimization, and services, is a tremendous differentiated offering in today’s complicated marketplace. I’m excited to join the executive team at an exciting growth stage for the company,” said Jacobs.

Most recently, Jacobs served as CEO and Co-Founder at Konduit.me , a technology company that improves digital video delivery. Previously, Jacobs worked at AOL as Senior Vice President of Sales and Global Monetization Partnerships, delivering solutions and forging strategic partnerships with the largest media companies and technology companies in the industry. Jacobs is also an investor and advisor for several start-up companies in digital media.

“Dave has been a leader in the industry and an advisor to Playwire, and I’m incredibly excited to welcome him to our executive team. We’re focused on providing revenue amplification for publishers, but we’re also focused on more - service, intelligence, support - and Dave understands and delivers that implicitly. This year we’ll be bringing more value to more publishers than ever before,” said Jayson Dubin , CEO of Playwire.

About Playwire

Playwire is a global revenue amplification company with the knowledge and technology content owners need to maximize revenue. The company’s portfolio includes management of over 500 websites, serving 20 billion video and display ads, and streaming one billion minutes of video each month. Playwire’s exclusive partner relationships help brands to connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically. Playwire is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with business operations and satellite offices spanning from San Francisco to Singapore. For more information, please visit playwire.com .

