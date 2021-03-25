Direct Solar of America's National Dealer Program Is in Full Swing

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed in October 2020 by CEO Pablo Diaz, the Direct Solar of America (DSA) Dealer program has put the company in a position to compete for a healthy market share of the solar industry.



In developing the program, DSA teamed with the largest pure-play solar material distributor in the nation , as well as the industry leading solar lender in the market, that does over $4 billion in solar funding per month.

The program and subsequent agreements prime DSA to position themselves as the “Uber” of solar, providing services and complete infrastructure to support solar dealers (sales teams), contractors and customers nationwide. This innovative program is a first of its kind to the solar industry. DSA’ s new program has created the structure that all parties (Sales Teams/Dealers, Contractors, Suppliers and Lenders) in a solar transaction require thus managing the process, for integrity of the process, which ultimately creates a scenario of the optimal customer experience.

“In building this program we collaborated with the titans of the solar industry. The Home Depot of solar and the Bank of America of solar. Smart and experienced executives in this collaboration really dug deep as to how to improve the industry standard operating experience for the benefit of the customer. I strongly believe we have reached and accomplished our goal and collectively we have very high expectations for this program. 2021 is already a great year,” Pablo Diaz CEO of Direct Solar of America.

Initial results have been extremely promising. Since the rollout, DSA has onboarded over 50 sales teams, with projections to reach 100 in the next two months.

DSA's national footprint is also expanding as a result of the program rollout. They are active in 38 states, with goals of reaching all 50 by the end of the calendar year.

The next phase of the rollout, beginning in April, will involve reaching out to sophisticated sales teams in different industries, and offering the training and infrastructure services The DSA program provides, so they may add solar to their available products to sell.

If you are a solar dealer or contractor, or a sales team looking to add solar to your sales portfolio, please contact brian@directsolaramerica.com for more information.

3101 North Central Ave

Suite 760

Phoenix, AZ 85012

844.850.5909

marketing@directsolaramerica.com