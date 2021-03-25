AGTC Announces New Initiatives To Enhance The Patient Journey In Its XLRP Trials

/EIN News/ -- -AGTC’s deep commitment to the patient voice drives solutions to support patient access to information and to improve the experience of patients participating in clinical trials-

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, which include X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM), announces two important initiatives to help patients with potential interest in its XLRP clinical trials. The first is an enhanced website to improve the experience for patients with low vision, and the second is a dedicated patient information call center to provide support to patients with potential interest in AGTC’s clinical trials for XLRP.

AGTC has long recognized the importance of patients’ views in understanding and serving their needs and launched its Patient Advisory Council (PAC) in August 2020 to incorporate patient and caregiver voices into its culture and clinical and pre-clinical programs. Along with guidance from the global advocacy community on low vision, which included the Foundation Fighting Blindness, Fighting Blindness Canada and Retina International, AGTC has improved its website to make it more accessible and welcoming. These enhancements to the website (www.agtc.com), which are intended to make information easier to find for patients with low vision, include different font sizes and color options to make the pages easier to read and an option for the page to be read aloud. Because AGTC recognizes the increasing use of mobile devices by patients, these enhanced features are designed for mobile compatibility.

In addition to upgrading the AGTC website, AGTC also has developed a website that is dedicated to XLRP information and can be accessed at www.scenictrials.com.

“For those with low vision there is often a feeling of the loss of independence and control, yet they are committed to learning more about their condition, seeking treatment and researching relevant clinical trials,” said Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Fighting Blindness. “I am grateful that AGTC sought feedback not only from their Patient Advisory Council, but also from international advocates, and then incorporated that feedback into their website redesign. This is a major step to help patients gain control of their treatment research.”

To assist those who want to learn more about AGTC’s XLRP clinical trials, AGTC partnered with Serva Health, a nurse-staffed patient engagement center, to assist them in navigating the clinical trial experience. This partnership provides access to nurses who can answer questions to help potential participants better understand the XLRP clinical trials. If a potential patient is interested and qualified for AGTC’s trial, the call center will provide guidance and logistical support to navigate the process.

“Building relationships with the global advocacy community and listening to families and caregivers provides us with valuable insights into patients’ unique unmet medical needs and the challenges they face when interested in learning more about their indication and research into potential treatment options,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “This dialogue equips us with the information we need to accomplish our goals of being transparent in the clinical trial design process, conducting research, providing education and support to patients, and delivering high-value solutions throughout the patient journey.”

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR/PR CONTACTS:

David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)

Lazar FINN Partners

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485

david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contacts:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

bsullivan@agtc.com

Stephen Potter

Chief Business Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 413-2754

spotter@agtc.com