Campaign Monitor Partners With Unsplash to Give Marketers Easy Access to Free Image Gallery

Campaign Monitor Customers Can Easily Search, Drag, Drop and Design with More Than 2 Million Beautiful Images Curated from Unsplash

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campaign Monitor , a CM Group brand and provider of powerful yet intuitive email marketing software , today announced an integrated partnership with Unsplash, giving customers access to the new Free Image Gallery that has over 2 million images available directly within the email builder for richer and more creative email campaigns. The integration provides a huge library of high-quality images brought by Unsplash’s community of over 200,000 photographers so customers can easily search, drag and drop and customize their email campaigns directly within the Campaign Monitor platform. Access to the Unsplash image library allows email marketers to easily create beautiful and highly effective campaigns, as well as eliminates the extra time and expense associated with image sourcing and high-cost production. In the first two weeks, over 11,000 free images have been used in emails already.



Research from Campaign Monitor has revealed that selecting the right image for an email can be a major burden for marketers, with 40% of customers sourcing images from stock image websites and 70% of customers having to upload images manually. Stock image websites require costly payments, tedious time spent downloading and uploading, as well as time-consuming searches to find the perfect fit. Yet, images are also an integral component of a successful campaign, which is why 70% of the content added to Campaign Monitor’s email builder are images.

"The Free Image Gallery within Campaign Monitor is extremely convenient. Before, we had to find, download and then upload images manually. The time savings and improved efficiency of having Unsplash images directly within the platform have been the biggest benefits of this new feature, and makes Campaign Monitor even more valuable to us," said Stuart Beaty, European Project Manager at Klippa Relocation.

Campaign Monitor’s Free Image Gallery integration with Unsplash provides an easy-to-use alternative. Customers can:

Search by topic for an image that best suits the email design or audience

Select from a gallery of over 2 million beautiful, high-resolution and freely usable images

Easily drag and drop images into their email design directly in the builder



"We’re bringing the power of Unsplash’s community, and inspiring images, directly to one’s inbox. We’re excited to announce our partnership with Campaign Monitor to make it even easier for creators to find inspiring images for whatever they may be creating,” said Stephanie Liverani, Cofounder and Head of Partnerships at Unsplash.

“Finding the right image is a major burden for many of our customers, but it doesn’t have to be. Now with our integration with Unsplash, an incredibly curated source of visuals, they can use the Free Image Gallery to find a beautiful and relevant image without ever leaving the email builder,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer at CM Group. “Free Image Gallery users are already saving time, adding an average of two images per campaign. We know that images are very important to our customers and their brands, and now they don’t have to spend any extra time or expense just to find the right one.”

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet intuitive email marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor’s mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools to create and deliver stunning emails that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

About Unsplash

Founded as a blog with ten photos in 2013, Unsplash has since grown into the most used image asset platform in the world. Unsplash provides a platform for sharing exclusively curated, world-class images, free for use. With more than 100 million image downloads and 20 billion image views per month, Unsplash has become a leading source for visuals on the internet, used by everyone from award-winning writers like Deepak Chopra to companies like Apple, and millions of creators worldwide. The photos on Unsplash are contributed by a community of photographers, ranging from amateurs and professionals to large organizations including NASA, Library of Congress, SpaceX, United Nations, and more. The Unsplash mission is to make world-class images accessible to enable everyone to create.



