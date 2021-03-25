CBD for Alzheimer’s: Treatment Reduces Plaque Buildups in the Brain That Causes Disease

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that a recent study has revealed that CBD may be key to stopping triggers for Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta University.



Cannabidiol, or CBD, continues to gain support as a remedy for everything from stress to bacterial infections. A new study reveals marijuana’s non-psychoactive ingredient may also be the key to stopping the triggers for Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University say high doses of CBD restores the function of key proteins that clean up beta-amyloid plaque buildups in the brain. These clumps are one of the major causes of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

Their study finds a two-week treatment course in mice boosted the proteins TREM2 and IL-33, both of which contribute to the brain’s immune cells being able to clean out dead cells and other debris in the body. When plaques pile up in the brain, they start interfering with the communication between neurons and lead to brain cell death. Levels of both proteins decrease in patients with Alzheimer’s.

For the first time, investigators report that CBD treatments normalized the levels of these proteins. CBD also helped to improve cognitive function in mice with a form of early onset familial Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Babak Baban, an immunologist and associate dean for research in the Dental College of Georgia, says CBD helped to reduce levels of IL-6. Researchers believe this particular immune protein has a link to high levels of inflammation in Alzheimer’s patients. (Source: Study Finds)

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I always knew that science would be an integral for the approval and deployment of CBD and other cannabinoids for global use as a treatment for a multitude of ailments. We are seeing this happen on many different fronts, further proving the need for the all-natural remedy for the human body. I believe that we will discover through research and clinical trials that the basic compounds found in the cannabis plant will continue to fill a plethora of deficiencies that the human body needs.”

In addition to the foregoing, the Company provides the following update to the previously announced matter with one of its subsidiaries, Global NV Corporation (“GNV”). As reported, GNV received a claim from a former landlord with respect to a commercial lease agreement entered into by GNV in October 2018 (the “Lease”). The Lease was abandoned by GNV in January 2019 due to Adams County Fire Department identifying the need for upgraded sprinkler systems that were not highlighted by the landlord as being required for the type of operation when GNV took possession of the property. Neither the landlord or GNV believed it was their responsibility to improve the facility as required by Adams County FD. The landlord under the Lease seeks to recover from GNV unpaid lease payments for the remainder of the Lease period (subject to mitigation) in the gross claimed amount of $550,000 plus fees. Management of GNV is vigorously defending the claim. To date, the Landlord has become an aggressive creditor pushing the Company to file for protection under the Chapter 11 (subsection(v)) bankruptcy laws in the United States for the subsidiary company, allowing the subsidiary to reorganize its debt and present a plan for GNV’s continued operations. Formal documents were filed for Global NV and its subsidiary Strasburg Pharms on March 23, 2021. CBD Global, GNV’s parent company, has a vested interest in successfully navigating through this matter despite the creditor’s claims.

