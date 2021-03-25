3G’s Karen Stainbrook and Ron Lee Named in Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know”

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G Vice President of Services, Karen Stainbrook, and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ron Lee, have been named among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 “Pros to Know.” This year’s Pros to Know list recognizes the supply chain executives that are leading initiatives to help prepare their clients or the supply chain community, at large, to meet significant challenges brought on by COVID-19. Karen leads 3G’s services department while Ron spearheads 3G’s product and technology development.



“Both Karen and Ron have played vital roles in building 3G to what it is today,” said Paul Brady, Chief Executive Officer, 3G. “Throughout the pandemic, their knowledge and leadership have allowed us to continue to provide our customers with extensive and varied expertise in transportation management, understanding our clients’ challenges and leading our teams in delivering a world-class transportation management system and outstanding customer service.”

Over the past year, Karen spent a considerable amount of time with mid-market customers in response to COVID-19, which included building logistics processes to meet changing demands during the pandemic. In her role at 3Gtms, Karen’s past experience with the launch of Pacejet, as well as her overall industry expertise, allows her to help shape the global supply chain. In her role as Vice President of Services for 3G, Karen is responsible for managing and mentoring a team of 20, and serving as a transportation and logistics subject matter expert on a wide array of internal projects and external consulting engagements.

Prior to her role as VP of Services, Karen’s experience has included identifying improvements to logistics systems and processes and implementing upgrades that streamline workflows, reduce risk, and invigorate the supply chain. In 2003, she helped launch Pacejet Logistics, an enterprise shipping software company and leading cloud-based platform later acquired by 3G.

Ron Lee is an accomplished product and marketing executive who excels at solving tough enterprise system challenges, building successful software products, growing teams and companies, and leading 3G product and tech development through agile innovation cycles to create subscriber value and maximize sales growth.

Before assuming his position with 3G, Ron co-founded Pacejet in 2003 and built the company to become the leading cloud-based multi-carrier shipping software in the industry. Ron served as Pacejet’s VP of Business Development from 2003 to 2010, then assumed the role of CTO until Pacejet was acquired by 3G in 2020. Prior, Ron was VP of Business Development at Frontstep and served as a Strategic Product Planning Manager for Information Dimensions.

For 21 years, the Pros to Know award has recognized outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. These selected few join an aspirational list of professionals from every corner of the supply chain industry. See Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of 2021 Pros to Know winners.

