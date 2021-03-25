Legrand’s Infinium Quantum™ Fiber System Receives High Honors From 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

Rating of 4.5 Designates Fiber System as a “Superb Product That Sets New Standard For Performance”

/EIN News/ -- WEST HARTFORD, Conn., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews panel has given the Infinium Quantum Fiber System a rating of 4.5 out of 5. The high rating comes with a product distinction of being not only a “superb” offering but also one that “provides groundbreaking and new technical milestones,” according to the rating system. View the actual test video , then put the Infinium Quantum Fiber System to the test in your own lab by requesting a demo .



“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Legrand on their high-scoring honoree status,” said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”

Data centers need to meet the growing demands to process more information, save energy, and reduce costs. Exacerbating these demands is the pressure to decrease data processing delays, increase distance, bandwidth or add interconnects between powerful servers and larger, more complicated switches. Infinium Quantum delivers a dramatic improvement of optical headroom between the equipment, enabling the option to address all of these modern demands. The Infinium Quantum end-to-end fiber system meets these challenges with the lowest total channel link loss at 0.75dB—a recorded 67% improvement over standard systems and a 55% improvement over any ultra-low-loss optical fiber system available on the market.

“We developed Infinium Quantum, the first Quantum-low loss fiber solution on the market, by leveraging customer feedback to redefine fiber performance in the data center—with a total channel connection loss that is an order of magnitude better than any other fiber system on the market today,” said Randolph Harris, Senior Product Manager, Legrand. “We are proud that Lightwave has validated our fiber solution’s sustainability and innovative features that simplify the process of installing fiber optics and boosting performance in mission-critical facilities.”

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40. www.legrand.us .