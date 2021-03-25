Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atlantica Rated #1 in ESG Risk in its Sector by Sustainalytics

/EIN News/ -- March 25, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, was rated by Sustainalytics on its ESG Risk Rating assessment as having the lowest ESG risk within both the renewable power production and the broader utilities industry. Based on its score, Atlantica sits in the top 1% of companies in Sustainalytics' global ratings universe.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “We are very proud to be ranked as number 1 in our sector for the second time by Sustainalytics. In 2021 we will continue to focus on ESG added-value initiatives that are key to our stakeholders.”

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company, is a leading global ESG research, ratings and data firm which rates more than 12,000 companies. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings provide a quantitative measure of unmanaged ESG risk.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).



Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

                 		 Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465                                   

               


