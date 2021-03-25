Recruiting for Good Launches Advocacy for Technical Candidates Seeking US Jobs
Recruiting for Good launches Candidates Rights to advocate for tech professionals seeking representation by US staffing agencies; and improve their experience.
Recruiting for Good launches advocacy "Candidates Rights" to improve the quality of hiring experience and representation technical professionals receive in the United States from staffing agencies.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Unfortunately, since the staffing industry has become more tech savvy; the integrity and quality of candidate experience has plummeted. Looking for a job and getting hired is highly stressful; and candidates deserve a higher level of care, respect, and service to make landing a great job a positive experience."
Support What Candidates Want
Based on conversations with tech professionals over the course of the last 3 years
1. Staffing agencies ask for permission to represent candidates for jobs; and respect relationship.
2. Staffing agencies representing candidates, need to reveal name of client at time of submission.
3. Staffing agencies with candidate resume databases; stop sending unwanted emails every week.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "It doesn't take a lot of effort for staffing professionals to use their talent for good and honor candidates' rights."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
