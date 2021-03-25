New QS insights reveal how international students feel about university vaccination requirements
The HE think-tank have released data showing the perspectives of international students in relation to university vaccination requirements.
These insights form part of our continued research on the impact of COVID-19. Providing vital insights to institutions during the pandemic and ensuring our partners long term resilience in this period”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the higher education think-tank and insight providers of the QS World University Rankings have released new data showing the perspectives of international students in relation to university vaccination requirements.
— Marketing Director at QS, Paul Raybould
The findings published today, form part of QS’ ongoing research into the impact of COVID-19 on global higher education, which began in February 2020 and highlights the changing dynamics the pandemic is having on the international student market.
The latest research spoke to 2,513 prospective and current international students from 153 countries. The findings revealed:
- 9 in 10 international students are open to having the vaccine with 65% saying they would and 28% saying they were unsure.
- Of the 10% who said they would not take the vaccine, 39% said they would take it if their university required them to have it before travelling overseas.
- Half (50%) of international students said that universities should require students to have had the vaccine before the student can travel to the country of their chosen institution, with 23% saying they were unsure.
The global rollout of the vaccine will play a key role in the delivery of international education around the world, as the higher education sector continues to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest insights from QS come as the UK nears the milestone of 30 million people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The full report is available at https://www.qs.com/portfolio-items/vaccines-and-virtual- lectures-report/.
Commenting on the insights, Marketing Director at QS, Paul Raybould said:
“As countries across the world look to ramp up their vaccination programmes and reopen their economies, it is vital for universities to consider the approach that they want to take regarding the vaccination of their students. Whilst some international students believe that vaccination should be a requirement in order to travel to study, others are more sceptical and so it is more important than ever that institutions provide clear, effective, data-led decision making and communications.
“These latest insights form part of our continued research into the impact of COVID-19. This research has provided vital insights to institutions throughout the pandemic, and we continue to work closely with the sector to ensure our partners long term resilience throughout this challenging period.”
