Unauthorized Practice of Law Board Elects Chair, Vice Chair

From left: David Tschantz and David Kutik.

The Ohio Supreme Court board that hears cases on the unauthorized practice of law will hold its first meeting of the year under new leadership.

David Tschantz, vice president and general counsel at Christian Healthcare Ministries in Barberton, was elected as chair. David Kutik, an adjunct professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law and retired attorney from Jones Day, was elected as vice chair.

Outgoing chair Kent Kiffner, general counsel at Green Growth Brands in Columbus, will complete his second term with the board on December 31.

Tschantz was employed as counsel by a property and casualty insurance company for more than 35 years. He served on the Ohio Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct as a member for nine years and served as its chair for two years.

Established by Rule VII of the Supreme Court Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio, the board consists of 13 members appointed to three-year terms by the Court. The board conducts hearings, preserves the record, and makes findings and recommendations to the Supreme Court in cases involving alleged unauthorized practice of law.

The board also is authorized to issue informal nonbinding advisory opinions on matters concerning the unauthorized practice of law.