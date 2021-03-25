Pakistan’s First Entrepreneurial Higher Education Institute for E-commerce and Digital Skills Established
Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Trade Director Pakistan Inaugurated the Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College Pakistan’s Campus in Karachi
Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Trade Director Pakistan Inaugurated the Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College Pakistan’s Campus in Karachi
Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College (ECMCC) to impart knowledge to Pakistani youth with international standards to increase more potential from Pakistan.
Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Trade Director Pakistan appreciated ECMCC’s mission of providing top-notch education and impeccable entrepreneurial skills that will enable the youth of today to become the leaders of the future. Mr. Nithavrianakis also emphasised the importance of quality education through ECMCC that will lay pivotal focus on enhancing the future of E-Commerce in Pakistan through a student-centric approach.
The (ECMCC) institution has been established with a vision of disseminating a full spectrum of affordable pre-university to post-graduate competency and research-based learning, complemented by world-class international qualifications. The institution focuses on providing state-of-the-art facilities and futuristic outlook on academic and entrepreneurial education through highly skilled professionals, entrepreneurial faculty and mentors across the globe.
Sunny Ali, Founder Extreme Commerce on the launch of the institution said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with the Magna Carta College and together, we will help build human capital at par with the international standards in Pakistan. Through the EC-MCC partnership, we aim to provide quality educational resources to everyone in Pakistan and help enhance their career progression chances”.
In his message to the participants, Professor David Faulkner, Dean, ECMCC said, “Our faculty are addressing the key career challenge facing Generation Y and the Millennials. With this initiative, we aim to help deliver quality education in Pakistan. We have brought together a team of world class teachers from the UK and Pakistan to help realize this dream”.
The concept of Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College (ECMCC) became a reality when Sunny Ali, founder of Pakistan’s largest E-Commerce platform, Extreme Commerce and Dean Prof. David Faulkner from Magna Carta College, an Oxford independent business school aligned their visionary goals to provide the students from Pakistan with an opportunity to acquire international quality education along with excelling in the spheres of E-Commerce.
The vision of the institution encompasses the provision of quality education and impeccable entrepreneurial skills that will enable the youth of today to become the leaders of the future. The mission of the institution focuses on inspiring and empowering enterprising potentials to institute successful knowledge-based, emergent to advanced careers and businesses globally.
ECMCC aims to deliver academic excellence along with the development of E-Commerce and entrepreneurial skillset of students that will help elevate future prospects of students by enabling them to earn and learn simultaneously.
Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College is Pakistan’s first Entrepreneurial Higher Education Institute built upon the collaborative union of Extreme Commerce and Magna Carta College, UK. With a pivotal focus on the current generation and their mindset, ECMCC caters to the needs and learning methodologies suitable for the students driving a force of change and meeting the needs towards a sustainable development of the country.
ECMCC aims to inspire and empower enterprising potential of the youth, to institute successful knowledge-based, emergent to advanced careers and businesses globally. The institute achieves ubiquitous mission as an inclusive community built on extreme passion for critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration. The purpose of ECMCC as a futuristic scholastic and incubation hub, is to build and disseminate a full spectrum of affordable pre-university to post-graduate competency and research-based learning, complemented by world-class, international qualifications.
For more information please visit: https://ecmcc.org
Saweed Tariq
Mishal Pakistan
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter