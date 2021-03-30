GoTen Dropshipping Services Supported by Over 1M+ Overseas Warehouses of ZongTeng
The overseas warehouse area of GoTen's parent company, ZongTeng Group, has been expanded to over 1,000,000 sq.m, with 300,000 sq.m added within the last few months. This is a milestone in the development of the world's leading integrated cross-border logistics service provider. More than that, ZongTeng is continuously opting for the expansion of its warehouses which aims to surge to 1,500,000 sq.m by the end of 2021, with the addition of warehouse facilities. ZongTeng's warehouse expansion will further promote its fast-developing dropshipping services.
Full-pledged Supply Chain Solutions During the Pandemic
ZongTeng Group has committed to providing cross-border e-commerce merchants with overseas warehousing, special line logistics services, product distribution, supply chain financial services and other integrated logistics solutions since the establishment in 2007. Specializing in e-commerce fulfillment, ZongTeng's warehouses achieve fast shipping, with multi-tier racks and automated sorting machines that sort 3,600 parcels every hour.
The growing demand for online purchases and the spikes in sales resulted from the pandemic and the subsequent lock-down have reinforced the significance of a dedicated distribution network that requires much of the warehouse space. In response to that, ZongTeng works out an all-encompassing solutions which include the warehouse expansion and other solutions.
"Our local warehouses play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic," said Michael Cheng, ZongTeng Group's UK General Manager. Especially during the pandemic when anti-epidemic materials and household products are in short supply, ZongTeng's local warehouses take on a big mission to meet the huge market demands, with processing over 80,000 orders per day on average in the UK warehouse.
Currently, there are altogether 36 warehouse facilities in United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Australia, Italy, and Spain. It is estimated that all the current warehouse area will have been ramped up again, and new warehouses will have been built in Japan and Canada by the end of 2021.
GoTen.com Committed to Dependable E-commerce Fulfillment for Online Retailers
As the online shopping trends soar during the pandemic, ZongTeng Group has never ceased its efforts in the expansion of local warehouses and the optimization of the logistics services.
Aiming to provide dropshipping services for online sellers on Amazon, eBay and other platforms, the global site of the GoTen Dropshipping Platform under ZongTeng Group was launched in 2020. Tapping into the successful management of local warehouses, GoTen seamlessly operates in fast delivery to bring an outsized benefit for online retailers in American and European markets.
With an additional 240,000 sq.m of warehouse space in the U.S. and an additional 70,000 sq.m of that in the U.K., GoTen's more parcels will be processed and the shipping efficiency will be further improved. Cooperating with reliable last-mile carriers to provide fast door-to-door delivery, GoTen's local warehouses also consistently optimize operational efficiency and enhance quality to improve customer satisfaction and boost online sales.
GoTen Dropshipping Platform Supporting Local Employment and E-Commerce Development
As a good partner of global sellers, GoTen is dedicated to offering superb dropshipping services to small to medium-sized businesses and direct-to-consumer businesses. Benefiting from convenient product selections, fast free delivery, considerate and worry-free after-sales services provided by GoTen, online retailers can get a profit surge, breaking new ground and gaining ground in dropshipping business.
To a further extent, GoTen has played a pivotal role in developing local employment and meeting consumer needs, while promoting the development of local warehousing, logistics and e-commerce industries.
Wrapping up
In the hope of contributing to the biggest increase in the e-commerce industry, ZongTeng Group is always accelerating its development in not only the expansion of warehouse space but also e-commerce infrastructure service. Backed by ZongTeng Group, GoTen.com is consistently enhancing productivity and efficiency to ensure seamless operations for a better customer experience.
About GoTen
GoTen.com is a professional dropshipping and wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group since 2007. It benefits from all ZongTeng's supply chain resources, including GoodCang, YunExpress, and WorldTech.
Since the launch of the GoTen global site, the GoTen Dropshipping Platform attracts thousands of visitors worldwide every day, registering considerable surges in sales with 20,000+ profitable SKUs. Additionally, based on big data-based research, its free product recommendations aim to make dropshipping easier on Amazon, eBay, Wish, Walmart, and other online marketplaces.
No membership fees, only minutes to get started. GoTen makes it easier for everyone to launch and boost their online business.
