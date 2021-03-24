AG News Release: Hawaii Attorney General Calls on U.S. Attorney General to Close Ghost Gun Loophole

HONOLULU — Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors joined Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 16 other state attorneys general in issuing a letter calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to close the loophole in the ATF’s interpretation of the federal Gun Control Act that allows criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited purchasers of firearms to evade common-sense gun laws and purchase 80 percent receivers, which can be easily assembled into unserialized and untraceable ghost guns.

“Treating 80 percent receivers like other firearms makes sense,” said Attorney General Connors. “It doesn’t adversely impact the right to own firearms but simply regulates them in a manner that will help keep our communities safe.”

Ghost guns typically start as “80 percent receivers” that are often sold in kits without background checks. Currently, ATF’s incorrect interpretation allows 80 percent receiver kits to be sold online and at gun shows throughout the country without background checks. They are also not required to use serial numbers, making them untraceable by law enforcement after being assembled.

The Attorneys General are calling on U.S. Attorney General Garland to issue a new interpretation of the Gun Control Act that will include 80 percent receivers in the category of firearms that require background checks.

Attorney General Connors is joined by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington in issuing this letter.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

