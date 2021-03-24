HPHA News Release: HAWAI`I PUBLIC HOUSING AUTHORITY ACCEPTING ONLINE HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER (SECTION 8) APPLICATIONS STARTING March 22 – March 26, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waitlist and accepting online applications to deliver Section 8 special purpose Mainstream vouchers to disabled families that are in need and qualify for the program.

Starting on March 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM, the HPHA’s online applications system will go live and will continue to accept applications until March 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM. After the application acceptance period ends, the HPHA will then implement a lottery system to randomly choose 1,000 people to be placed on the wait list and expeditiously assist those chosen.

The waitlist will open for applicants who meet the preference of families that have a non-elderly disabled family member in the household who has a disability, and the disabled individual must be at least eighteen (18) years of age but not yet sixty-two (62). Please visit www.hphaishereforyou.org to apply.

“These Mainstream vouchers will be going to meet the housing needs of our most vulnerable community members,” HPHA Executive Director, Hakim Ouansafi said. “The Mainstream program is greatly needed because it will provide an opportunity to allow many of those who are living with a disability, especially those facing housing insecurity or homelessness, to live independent lives.”

The Section 8 program is one of the federal government’s major programs for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, by allowing voucher holders to pay 30% of their income towards rent.

The HPHA is the sole Statewide public housing agency in the State of Hawaii, providing a variety of affordable housing to low-income families. The agency administers approximately 6,200 federal and state low-income public housing units on five islands, and over 2,400 rental assistance vouchers and 3,000 PBCA units.

