HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 24, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

58 New COVID-19 Cases and Three Deaths Reported Today.

DOH reports 58 new cases of coronavirus today. Three deaths were also reported.

O‘ahu

1 male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospice care

Maui

1 male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, died at home

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 22, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 24 22,662 Hawai‘i 7 2,392 Maui 22 2,659 Kaua‘i 1 188 Moloka‘i 1 34 Lānaʻi 0 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 905 Total Cases 58 28,950 Deaths 3 457

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/19/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 19, O‘ahu-14, Kauaʻi-0

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) active positive inmate total remains unchanged at three (3). There is one (1) MCCC inmate in the hospital. Although there are no active cases in any other facilities, mass testing continues with DOH assistance. The O‘ahu Community Correctional center reports 38 negative inmate test result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : 15,882 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday Yesterday, a total of 15,882 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,548 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,425 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

