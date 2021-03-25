Gail McDonald of Transcendent Self to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change is uncomfortable, unsettling, sometimes even downright terrifying, but it is an unavoidable constant in our lives.

For certified career and personal development coach Gail McDonald, the founder of Transcendent Self, it’s not just about surviving life’s many changes. It’s all about making the most of them!

A professional speaker and facilitator for almost 20 years, Gail has inspired an extensive array of audiences from diverse backgrounds in both the private and public sectors. She has delivered training on everything from improved communication skills, and customer service right on through to leadership, and life after layoff. She has also had a very fulfilling opportunity, helping Canadian Armed Forces personnel successfully reintegrate back into civilian life.

Although the details differ, the core focus of her work involves teaching the art of optimizing life transition.

Empowering not just professional audiences with her insights but working privately with aspiring individuals as well, Gail helps us understand that, as opposed to our greatest anxiety, failure is actually our friend, the only way, in essence, to build the resilience needed to ultimately achieve success.

So many people today, lost and confused with no compelling life purpose, are letting fear and insecurity prevent them from realizing their dreams. Not on Gail’s watch! In a non-judgmental atmosphere of acceptance, positivity, and grace, this empathetic thought leader will help you build the courage and the confidence to rediscover who you really are and determine what you want to create as your preferred reality so you can move forward, effortlessly embracing sustainable change. Gail’s own reward, as she sees it, is the consummate joy that comes from leaving people at a higher level of awareness and a lot more in love with themselves than before.

Close Up Radio will feature Gail McDonald in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 29th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.transcendentselfco.com