District of Columbia and WeWork Launch COVID-19 Relief Partnership

(Washington, DC) – Today, as part of March Madness, the Bowser Administration, led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, announced a new partnership with WeWork, designed to help our community return to work in a flexible, safety-focused way. WeWork, a global leader in flexible space, is the largest private lease holder in the District of Columbia.

“These types of partnerships are going to help DC come back strong in 2021 and beyond,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Throughout this pandemic, our businesses and workers have shown a tremendous amount of resilience and creativity in finding ways to pivot their services and operations. Now, in WeWork, we have another partner in those efforts and another way to think about safely returning to work.”

“The pandemic has disrupted the way office workers experience the workplace. As we explore the future of office work in DC, we are proud to partner with WeWork, a company that has been disrupting and redefining the office place since 2010,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic John Falcicchio. “Together, we’re going to help DC businesses and workers find the space they need to get out of the home office and return to work in a safety-focused and flexible way.”

Through the D.C. x WeWork partnership, local businesses and individuals will have access to reduced rates on WeWork spaces if they are relocating to, returning to, or expanding in DC. Those reduced rates include:

One month free trial of WeWork All Access for new members, plus 15% off after the trial per month for up to 12 months. WeWork All Access is a monthly subscription-based product that provides access to WeWork locations so that users can choose when and where to work; or

WeWork Private office space with 2 months off of a 6-month commitment, or 3 months off of a 12-month commitment.

The offerings, including full details and terms, can be accessed through a website portal at we.co/weworkindc, subject to availability.

WeWork has made the health and safety of members and employees a priority throughout the pandemic. Its health and safety measures, response plans, and space modifications have been independently audited and endorsed by Bureau Veritas and have been awarded a certificate of conformity. WeWork has also retained world leading medical services company International SOS to serve on its COVID-19 response team as medical advisors to educate and support key company stakeholders, and provide strategic direction on medical considerations on an ongoing basis.

“WeWork is thrilled to partner with the District of Columbia to strategically support and help revitalize economic growth in the city across many sectors,” said Errol Williams, Territory Vice President for WeWork. “Covid-19 has fundamentally shifted the idea of the office, demanding a completely new approach to how organizations and individuals think about their approach to work. Fostering a safety-focused, flexible, and inspiring environment is key. WeWork is committed to supporting the District and, through this partnership, we look forward to helping support organizations’ return to work.”

As part of WeWork’s commitment to the District, the company has also partnered with Georgetown University to offer WeWork All Access memberships to its global student body of approximately 19,000 students. With the pandemic presenting challenges to in-person and remote learning, this partnership allows students to access WeWork locations, provides study space, and fosters a sense of community. To-date 5,500 Georgetown students have signed up to access WeWork spaces.

Today’s announcement was made at the annual March Madness event and is part of March Madness Week in the District. The week features a series of economic development events and announcements, focused on health and housing, opportunity, prosperity, and equity.