Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,700 in the last 365 days.

North Korea fires two ground-based ballistic missiles, South Korea says

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that two short-range missiles had been fired from the Hamju area of South Hamgyong province toward the sea, off North Korea’s east coast, at 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. local time.

The projectiles flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles), and are believed to have been ballistic missiles launched from the ground, the statement said.

The exact type of the missiles was unclear, a senior US official told CNN earlier, citing an intelligence briefing.

Seoul’s National Security Council, which convened following news of the launch, expressed “deep concern” and said it would review the security situation on the Korean Peninsula in coordination with the United States.

The joint chiefs said the South Korean military is closely watching related movements in preparation against possible additional launches.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga denounced the launch…

The post North Korea fires two ground-based ballistic missiles, South Korea says appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

North Korea fires two ground-based ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.