North Korea fires two ground-based ballistic missiles, South Korea says

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that two short-range missiles had been fired from the Hamju area of South Hamgyong province toward the sea, off North Korea’s east coast, at 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. local time.

The projectiles flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles), and are believed to have been ballistic missiles launched from the ground, the statement said.

The exact type of the missiles was unclear, a senior US official told CNN earlier, citing an intelligence briefing.

Seoul’s National Security Council, which convened following news of the launch, expressed “deep concern” and said it would review the security situation on the Korean Peninsula in coordination with the United States.

The joint chiefs said the South Korean military is closely watching related movements in preparation against possible additional launches. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga denounced the launch…

