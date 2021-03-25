Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market-Companies Are Investing In Workflow Automation & DataDriven Medicine

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Clinical oncology next generation sequencing market research finds that companies in the industry are increasingly investing in automation of workflow to increase precision and reduce the sample-to-sample variability. For instance, Agilent automation solutions have developed an automation system that allows increasing the number of reactions that can perform in parallel and reduces the amount of sample processing time, thus increasing the number of samples which can be processed while reducing the variability amount from sample to sample. Companies such as Sophia Genetics are also investing in data-driven medicine that looks into automating DNA sequencing to better diagnose and treat patients.

Major players in the market clinical oncology next generation sequencing industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Perkin Elmer, Agilent Technologies, Pacific Bioscience, and Caris Life Sciences.

Global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market analysis shows that the market is expected to grow from $0.44 billion in 2020 to $0.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The clinical oncology market is expected to reach $1.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.

The clinical oncology next generation sequencing market covered in this report is segmented by technology into ion semiconductor sequencing, pyrosequencing, synthesis sequencing, real time sequencing, ligation sequencing, reversible dye termination sequencing, nano-pore sequencing. The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is also segmented by application into screening, companion diagnostics, other diagnostics and by end user into hospital laboratories, clinical research organizations, diagnostic laboratories.

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides clinical oncology next generation sequencing market overview, forecast clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size and growth for the whole market, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market segments, and geographies, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market trends, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

